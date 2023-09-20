Zizou Bergs vs. Dusan Lajovic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Chengdu Open
On Wednesday, Dusan Lajovic (No. 52 in the world) meets Zizou Bergs (No. 172) in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open.
In this Round of 32 matchup, Lajovic is favored (-145) versus Bergs (+110) .
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Zizou Bergs vs. Dusan Lajovic Match Information
- Tournament: The Chengdu Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, September 20
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Zizou Bergs vs. Dusan Lajovic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Dusan Lajovic has a 59.2% chance to win.
|Zizou Bergs
|Dusan Lajovic
|+110
|Odds to Win Match
|-145
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|47.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|59.2%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|48.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions
- Jordan Thompson vs Max Purcell
- Aleksandar Vukic vs Taro Daniel
- Brandon Nakashima vs Roman Safiullin
- Marcos Giron vs Alexander Bublik
- Emil Ruusuvuori vs Arthur Rinderknech
Zizou Bergs vs. Dusan Lajovic Trends and Insights
- Bergs lost 3-6, 2-6 against Arthur Cazaux in the qualifying round of the US Open (his most recent match).
- In the US Open (his previous tournament), Lajovic was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 86-ranked Yibing Wu, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
- Bergs has played 24 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.2 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches).
- Through nine matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Bergs has played 23.1 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.5% of them.
- Lajovic is averaging 22.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 46 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.9% of those games.
- Lajovic is averaging 22.6 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 14 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Bergs and Lajovic have not matched up on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.