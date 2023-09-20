On Wednesday, Dusan Lajovic (No. 52 in the world) meets Zizou Bergs (No. 172) in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Lajovic is favored (-145) versus Bergs (+110) .

Zizou Bergs vs. Dusan Lajovic Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Zizou Bergs vs. Dusan Lajovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dusan Lajovic has a 59.2% chance to win.

Zizou Bergs Dusan Lajovic +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Zizou Bergs vs. Dusan Lajovic Trends and Insights

Bergs lost 3-6, 2-6 against Arthur Cazaux in the qualifying round of the US Open (his most recent match).

In the US Open (his previous tournament), Lajovic was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 86-ranked Yibing Wu, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Bergs has played 24 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.2 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

Through nine matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Bergs has played 23.1 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.5% of them.

Lajovic is averaging 22.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 46 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.9% of those games.

Lajovic is averaging 22.6 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 14 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Bergs and Lajovic have not matched up on the court.

