The New York Giants (1-1) hit the road to match up against the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2023, and here are our best bets.

When is 49ers vs. Giants?

Game Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: San Francisco 39 - New York 8

San Francisco 39 - New York 8 Looking at this contest's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 83.9%.

The 49ers won 13 of the 16 games they were favored on the moneyline last season (81.2%).

San Francisco played as a moneyline favorite of -520 or shorter in only one game last season, which it won.

The Giants were underdogs 12 times last season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

Last season, New York was at least a +390 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Francisco (-10.5)



San Francisco (-10.5) The 49ers' record against the spread last year was 11-6-0.

San Francisco was unbeaten ATS (1-0) when at least a 10.5-point favorite last year.

The Giants beat the spread 13 times in 17 games last season.

New York went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 10.5 points or more last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) The two teams averaged a combined 4.5 more points per game (48) a season ago than this game's total of 43.5 points.

The 49ers and the Giants saw their opponents average a combined 5.4 less points per game last season than the over/under of 43.5 set for this outing.

Last season, nine of the 49ers' games went over the point total.

Giants games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Christian McCaffrey Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 2 134.0 2 18.0 0

Daniel Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 212.5 2 51.0 1

