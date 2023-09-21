The New York Giants (1-1) hit the road to match up against the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2023, and here are our best bets.

When is 49ers vs. Giants?

  • Game Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: San Francisco 39 - New York 8
  • Looking at this contest's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 83.9%.
  • The 49ers won 13 of the 16 games they were favored on the moneyline last season (81.2%).
  • San Francisco played as a moneyline favorite of -520 or shorter in only one game last season, which it won.
  • The Giants were underdogs 12 times last season and won six, or 50%, of those games.
  • Last season, New York was at least a +390 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: San Francisco (-10.5)
  • The 49ers' record against the spread last year was 11-6-0.
  • San Francisco was unbeaten ATS (1-0) when at least a 10.5-point favorite last year.
  • The Giants beat the spread 13 times in 17 games last season.
  • New York went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 10.5 points or more last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (43.5)
  • The two teams averaged a combined 4.5 more points per game (48) a season ago than this game's total of 43.5 points.
  • The 49ers and the Giants saw their opponents average a combined 5.4 less points per game last season than the over/under of 43.5 set for this outing.
  • Last season, nine of the 49ers' games went over the point total.
  • Giants games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Christian McCaffrey Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
2 134.0 2 18.0 0

Daniel Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
2 212.5 2 51.0 1

