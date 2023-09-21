In a match scheduled for Thursday, Kimmer Coppejans (No. 186 in rankings) will take on Aleksandar Kovacevic (No. 116) in the Round of 32 of the Zhuhai Championships.

Kovacevic is the favorite (-165) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Coppejans, who is +130.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Kimmer Coppejans Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Kimmer Coppejans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aleksandar Kovacevic has a 62.3% chance to win.

Aleksandar Kovacevic Kimmer Coppejans -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 52.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.2

Thursday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Kimmer Coppejans Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the US Open, Kovacevic was defeated by Eliot Spizzirri, 4-6, 4-6, in the qualifying round.

In the US Open (his previous tournament), Coppejans was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 172-ranked Titouan Droguet, 1-6, 6-1, 5-7.

In his 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Kovacevic has played an average of 25.3 games (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Kovacevic has played 19 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.6 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.5% of games.

In his 16 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Coppejans is averaging 28.3 games per match (25.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.2% of those games.

Coppejans has played five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set while winning 48.0% of games.

Kovacevic and Coppejans have met once dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Busan, Korea Republic Men Singles 2022 Round of 32. Coppejans was victorious in that bout 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Coppejans and Kovacevic have matched up in three total sets, with Coppejans winning two of them and Kovacevic one.

Coppejans and Kovacevic have matched up for 32 total games, and Coppejans has won more often, claiming 17 of them.

In their one match against each other, Kovacevic and Coppejans are averaging 32.0 games and 3.0 sets.

