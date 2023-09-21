Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Kimmer Coppejans: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
In a match scheduled for Thursday, Kimmer Coppejans (No. 186 in rankings) will take on Aleksandar Kovacevic (No. 116) in the Round of 32 of the Zhuhai Championships.
Kovacevic is the favorite (-165) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Coppejans, who is +130.
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Kimmer Coppejans Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Thursday, September 21
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Kimmer Coppejans Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Aleksandar Kovacevic has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Aleksandar Kovacevic
|Kimmer Coppejans
|-165
|Odds to Win Match
|+130
|+2500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|62.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|43.5%
|3.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|52.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.2
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Kimmer Coppejans Trends and Insights
- In his most recent tournament, the US Open, Kovacevic was defeated by Eliot Spizzirri, 4-6, 4-6, in the qualifying round.
- In the US Open (his previous tournament), Coppejans was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 172-ranked Titouan Droguet, 1-6, 6-1, 5-7.
- In his 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Kovacevic has played an average of 25.3 games (24.3 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Kovacevic has played 19 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.6 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.5% of games.
- In his 16 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Coppejans is averaging 28.3 games per match (25.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.2% of those games.
- Coppejans has played five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set while winning 48.0% of games.
- Kovacevic and Coppejans have met once dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Busan, Korea Republic Men Singles 2022 Round of 32. Coppejans was victorious in that bout 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
- Coppejans and Kovacevic have matched up in three total sets, with Coppejans winning two of them and Kovacevic one.
- Coppejans and Kovacevic have matched up for 32 total games, and Coppejans has won more often, claiming 17 of them.
- In their one match against each other, Kovacevic and Coppejans are averaging 32.0 games and 3.0 sets.
