In the Round of 32 of the Zhuhai Championships on Thursday, Diego Schwartzman (ranked No. 136) takes on Alex Bolt (No. 323).

In the Round of 32, Schwartzman is the favorite against Bolt, with -275 odds compared to the underdog's +210.

Alex Bolt vs. Diego Schwartzman Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Alex Bolt vs. Diego Schwartzman Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Diego Schwartzman has a 73.3% chance to win.

Alex Bolt Diego Schwartzman +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 46.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.4

Thursday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Alex Bolt vs. Diego Schwartzman Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Tuesday, Bolt took down No. 314-ranked Antoine Bellier, 6-4, 7-6.

Schwartzman is coming off a 3-6, 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 73-ranked Arthur Rinderknech in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

In his seven matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Bolt has played an average of 24.1 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

Bolt has played two matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.5 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches).

Schwartzman has played 37 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.2 games per match (19.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 45.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Schwartzman has played 18 matches and averaged 22.0 games per match (19.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

Bolt and Schwartzman have not played each other since 2015.

