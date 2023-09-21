Marcos Giron (No. 64) will face Alexander Bublik (No. 29) in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open on Thursday, September 21.

Bublik is favored (-155) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Giron, who is +120.

Alexander Bublik vs. Marcos Giron Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Bublik vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Bublik has a 60.8% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik Marcos Giron -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 52.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.9

Thursday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Alexander Bublik vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights

Bublik was defeated 3-6, 2-6, 4-6 against Dominic Thiem in the Round of 128 of the US Open (his most recent match).

In the US Open (his last tournament), Giron was eliminated in the Round of 128 by No. 21-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 4-6, 4-6, 2-6.

Bublik has played 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

Bublik has played 29 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Giron has played 56 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.4% of the games. He averages 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

Through 36 matches on hard courts in the past year, Giron has averaged 24.0 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 49.4% of those games.

Going back to 2015, Giron and Bublik have played three times, and Giron is 2-1, including a 6-0, 6-4 win for Giron at the Gonet Geneva Open on May 22, 2023, the last time these two squared off.

Giron has claimed five sets versus Bublik (good for a 62.5% win percentage), compared to Bublik's three.

Giron has the upper hand in 75 total games against Bublik, taking 42 of them.

Giron and Bublik have squared off three times, and they have averaged 25.0 games and 2.7 sets per match.

