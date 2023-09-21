In the Round of 32 of the Zhuhai Championships on Thursday, Alexandre Muller (ranked No. 84) takes on Rinky Hijikata (No. 72).

Hijikata is the favorite (-135) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Muller, who is +105.

Alexandre Muller vs. Rinky Hijikata Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Alexandre Muller vs. Rinky Hijikata Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rinky Hijikata has a 57.4% chance to win.

Alexandre Muller Rinky Hijikata +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament - 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 47.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.1

Thursday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Alexandre Muller vs. Rinky Hijikata Trends and Insights

Muller was defeated 0-6, 2-6, 3-6 versus Novak Djokovic in the Round of 128 of the US Open (his most recent match).

In his most recent match in the Round of 16 of the US Open, Hijikata was defeated 4-6, 1-6, 4-6 versus Frances Tiafoe.

Muller has played 30 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 24.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Through 14 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Muller has played 25.1 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.9% of them.

Hijikata has averaged 25.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 49.8% of the games.

Hijikata is averaging 25.7 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set in 21 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In the one match between Muller and Hijikata dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon qualifying round, Hijikata was victorious 6-2, 6-2.

In two total sets against each other, Hijikata has clinched two, while Muller has secured zero.

Hijikata has taken 12 games (75.0% win rate) versus Muller, who has claimed four games.

Hijikata and Muller have played one time, and they have averaged 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

