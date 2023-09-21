In the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open on Thursday, Emil Ruusuvuori (ranked No. 57) meets Arthur Rinderknech (No. 67).

In the Round of 32, Ruusuvuori is favored over Rinderknech, with -210 odds compared to the underdog's +160.

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 67.7% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Emil Ruusuvuori +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 44.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.2

Thursday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the US Open, Rinderknech was eliminated by No. 8-ranked Andrey Rublev, 6-3, 3-6, 1-6, 5-7, in the Round of 32.

Ruusuvuori most recently played on August 17, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 2-6, 6-1, 3-6 by No. 58-ranked Alexei Popyrin.

Through 52 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Rinderknech has played 25.1 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.6% of them.

Through 27 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Rinderknech has played 23.6 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.9% of them.

Ruusuvuori has played 58 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.1 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.7% of those games.

Ruusuvuori has averaged 22.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 38 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.4% of those games.

In the only match between Rinderknech and Ruusuvuori dating back to 2015, in the 2020 ATP Challenger Bratislava, Slovakia Men Singles Round of 16, Ruusuvuori was victorious 6-1, 6-4.

Ruusuvuori has claimed two sets against Rinderknech (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Rinderknech's zero.

Ruusuvuori has taken 12 games (70.6% win rate) against Rinderknech, who has claimed five games.

In one match between Rinderknech and Ruusuvuori, they have played 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

