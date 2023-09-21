On Thursday, Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 47 in the world) meets Benjamin Lock (No. 346) in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open.

Kecmanovic is the favorite (-1000) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Lock, who is +550.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Benjamin Lock vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Benjamin Lock vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 90.9% chance to win.

Benjamin Lock Miomir Kecmanovic +550 Odds to Win Match -1000 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.9% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 39.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Benjamin Lock vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 284-ranked Rio Noguchi 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday, Lock reached the Round of 32.

In the US Open (his most recent tournament), Kecmanovic was eliminated in the Round of 128 by No. 74-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas, 6-1, 5-7, 5-7, 4-6.

In his three matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Lock has played an average of 26.3 games (26.3 in best-of-three matches).

Through two matches over the past year on hard courts, Lock has played 25.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 56.9% of them.

Kecmanovic is averaging 24.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) through his 54 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.8% of those games.

Kecmanovic is averaging 24.4 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Lock and Kecmanovic have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.