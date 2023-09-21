Benjamin Lock vs. Miomir Kecmanovic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Chengdu Open
On Thursday, Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 47 in the world) meets Benjamin Lock (No. 346) in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open.
Kecmanovic is the favorite (-1000) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Lock, who is +550.
Benjamin Lock vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Match Information
- Tournament: The Chengdu Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Thursday, September 21
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Benjamin Lock vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 90.9% chance to win.
|Benjamin Lock
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|+550
|Odds to Win Match
|-1000
|+12500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1400
|15.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|90.9%
|0.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|6.7%
|39.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.1
Benjamin Lock vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 284-ranked Rio Noguchi 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday, Lock reached the Round of 32.
- In the US Open (his most recent tournament), Kecmanovic was eliminated in the Round of 128 by No. 74-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas, 6-1, 5-7, 5-7, 4-6.
- In his three matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Lock has played an average of 26.3 games (26.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Through two matches over the past year on hard courts, Lock has played 25.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 56.9% of them.
- Kecmanovic is averaging 24.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) through his 54 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.8% of those games.
- Kecmanovic is averaging 24.4 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Lock and Kecmanovic have matched up in the last five years.
