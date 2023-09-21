On Thursday, Alibek Kachmazov (No. 319 in the world) faces Christopher O'Connell (No. 53) in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open.

With -550 odds, O'Connell is the favorite against Kachmazov (+375) in this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Christopher O'Connell vs. Alibek Kachmazov Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Christopher O'Connell vs. Alibek Kachmazov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher O'Connell has an 84.6% chance to win.

Christopher O'Connell Alibek Kachmazov -550 Odds to Win Match +375 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 57 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Christopher O'Connell vs. Alibek Kachmazov Trends and Insights

O'Connell lost 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 2-6 against Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 64 of the US Open (his most recent match).

In the qualifying round on Tuesday, Kachmazov beat No. 203-ranked Li Tu, winning 6-4, 6-2.

Through 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), O'Connell has played 25.5 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.7% of them.

In his 26 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, O'Connell has played an average of 25.4 games (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

Kachmazov has played two matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 26.5 games per match (26.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 58.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Kachmazov has played two matches and averaged 26.5 games per match (26.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.

O'Connell and Kachmazov have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.