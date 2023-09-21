On Thursday, Pavel Kotov (No. 106 in the world) takes on Daniel Elahi Galan (No. 87) in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open.

Kotov carries -120 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Galan (-105).

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Pavel Kotov Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Pavel Kotov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Pavel Kotov has a 54.5% chance to win.

Daniel Elahi Galan Pavel Kotov -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 48.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.9

Thursday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Pavel Kotov Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the US Open, Galan was beaten by No. 28-ranked Daniel Evans, 4-6, 2-6, 5-7, in the Round of 128.

Kotov advanced past Omar Jasika 6-2, 6-2 in the qualifying round on Tuesday.

Galan has played 42 matches over the past year across all court types, and 26.0 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

Through 18 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Galan has played 24.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 46.1% of them.

Kotov has averaged 24.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 48 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.6% of the games.

On hard courts, Kotov has played 24 matches and averaged 23.1 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Galan and Kotov have not met on the court.

