The September 21 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) and New York Giants (1-1) features a standoff at the quarterback position, with Brock Purdy and Daniel Jones leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the important details below.

Giants vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: Amazon Prime Video

Daniel Jones vs. Brock Purdy Matchup

Daniel Jones 2022 Stats Brock Purdy 16 Games Played 9 67.2% Completion % 67.1% 3,205 (200.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,374 (152.7) 15 Touchdowns 13 5 Interceptions 4 708 (44.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 13 (1.4) 7 Rushing Touchdowns 1

49ers Defensive Stats

Last season, the 49ers were driven by their defense, which ranked first in the NFL with 16.3 points allowed per contest. They also ranked second in total yards allowed (300.6 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, San Francisco gave up 3,789 total passing yards (21st in NFL) and ranked 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

Against the run, the 49ers' D looked good last season, as it ranked second in the league with 1,321 total rushing yards allowed (77.7 per game).

On defense, San Francisco ranked 16th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 39.0%. It was 20th in red-zone percentage allowed at 56.8%.

Giants Defensive Stats

Last season, the Giants' defense was 17th in the NFL with 21.8 points allowed per game and 25th with 358.2 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, New York ceded 3,638 total passing yards (15th in NFL) and ranked 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

Against the run, the Giants' defense sputtered last season, as it ranked 27th in the league with 2,451 rushing yards allowed (144.2 per game).

Defensively, New York ranked fifth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 49.2%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranked fifth at 35.1%.

