Emiliana Arango (No. 180 ranking) will take on Maria Sakkari (No. 9) in the quarterfinals of the Abierto Guadalajara on Thursday, September 21.

In this Quarterfinal matchup versus Arango (+340), Sakkari is favored with -500 odds.

Emiliana Arango vs. Maria Sakkari Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Emiliana Arango vs. Maria Sakkari Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has an 83.3% chance to win.

Emiliana Arango Maria Sakkari +340 Odds to Win Match -500 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +550 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 40.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.4

Emiliana Arango vs. Maria Sakkari Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Arango beat Taylor Townsend 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Sakkari took home the victory against No. 56-ranked Camila Giorgi, winning 6-2, 6-2.

In her 23 matches over the past year across all court types, Arango has played an average of 21.8 games.

Arango has played 23.6 games per match in her 10 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Sakkari is averaging 22.6 games per match in her 55 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.5% of those games.

Sakkari has averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 39 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Arango and Sakkari have not matched up on the court.

