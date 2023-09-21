Giants vs. 49ers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) square off against the New York Giants (1-1) at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2023.
Before the 49ers play the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Giants vs. 49ers Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|10
|44.5
|-550
|+400
Giants vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats
New York Giants
- The Giants played eight games last season that had more than 44.5 combined points scored.
- New York had a 42.7-point average over/under in its contests last year, 1.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Giants posted a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Giants won six, or 50%, of the 12 games they played as underdogs last season.
- Last season, New York was at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.
San Francisco 49ers
- In nine games last season, the 49ers and their opponents scored more than 44.5 total points.
- San Francisco's outings last season had an average total of 42.2, 2.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The 49ers beat the spread 11 times in 17 games last year.
- The 49ers won 12 of the 15 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (80%).
- San Francisco played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.
49ers vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|49ers
|26.5
|6
|16.3
|1
|42.2
|9
|Giants
|21.5
|15
|21.8
|17
|42.7
|8
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.7
|41.7
|43.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|22.8
|25.6
|ATS Record
|13-4-0
|6-3-0
|7-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|4-5-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|6-5-1
|2-1-1
|4-4
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.2
|42.2
|42.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.9
|24.3
|23.4
|ATS Record
|11-6-0
|7-2-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-8-0
|5-4-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|12-3
|8-0
|4-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
