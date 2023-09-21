The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) square off against the New York Giants (1-1) at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Before the 49ers play the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Giants vs. 49ers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Levi's Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 10 44.5 -550 +400

Giants vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats

New York Giants

The Giants played eight games last season that had more than 44.5 combined points scored.

New York had a 42.7-point average over/under in its contests last year, 1.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Giants posted a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

The Giants won six, or 50%, of the 12 games they played as underdogs last season.

Last season, New York was at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

San Francisco 49ers

In nine games last season, the 49ers and their opponents scored more than 44.5 total points.

San Francisco's outings last season had an average total of 42.2, 2.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The 49ers beat the spread 11 times in 17 games last year.

The 49ers won 12 of the 15 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (80%).

San Francisco played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.

49ers vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total 49ers 26.5 6 16.3 1 42.2 9 Giants 21.5 15 21.8 17 42.7 8

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 41.7 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 22.8 25.6 ATS Record 13-4-0 6-3-0 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 6-5-1 2-1-1 4-4

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.2 42.2 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 24.3 23.4 ATS Record 11-6-0 7-2-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 5-4-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-3 8-0 4-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

