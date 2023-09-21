The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) are listed as double-digit favorites (-10) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 against the New York Giants (1-1). The game's over/under has been listed at 45 points.

The 49ers' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they face the Giants. The Giants' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they face the 49ers.

Giants vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-10) 45 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-10) 44.5 -460 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New York vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Giants vs. 49ers Betting Insights

New York beat the spread 13 times in 17 games last year.

The Giants covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point underdogs in two of two games last season.

In 17 New York games last season, seven of them went over the total.

San Francisco beat the spread 11 times in 17 games last season.

The 49ers covered every time (1-0) as a 10-point favorite or greater last year.

There were nine San Francisco games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.

