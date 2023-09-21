Greet Minnen vs. Lucia Bronzetti: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
Greet Minnen will meet Lucia Bronzetti in the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Thursday, September 21.
Minnen is the favorite (-150) in this match, compared to the underdog Bronzetti, who is +115.
Greet Minnen vs. Lucia Bronzetti Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, September 21
- Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center
- Location: Guangzhou, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Greet Minnen vs. Lucia Bronzetti Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Greet Minnen has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Greet Minnen
|Lucia Bronzetti
|-150
|Odds to Win Match
|+115
|+700
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|60.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|46.5%
|12.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|55.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.7
Greet Minnen vs. Lucia Bronzetti Trends and Insights
- Minnen is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 victory over No. 155-ranked Harriet Dart in Wednesday's Round of 16.
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Bronzetti clinched a victory against No. 173-ranked Moyuka Uchijima, winning 6-3, 6-3.
- Minnen has played 22.6 games per match in her 19 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- In her eight matches on hard courts over the past year, Minnen has played an average of 23.1 games.
- Bronzetti is averaging 21.3 games per match in her 29 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 46.1% of those games.
- On hard courts, Bronzetti has played 13 matches and averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set.
- Minnen and Bronzetti have not competed against each other since 2015.
