Greet Minnen will meet Lucia Bronzetti in the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Thursday, September 21.

Minnen is the favorite (-150) in this match, compared to the underdog Bronzetti, who is +115.

Greet Minnen vs. Lucia Bronzetti Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Greet Minnen vs. Lucia Bronzetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Greet Minnen has a 60.0% chance to win.

Greet Minnen Lucia Bronzetti -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 55.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.7

Greet Minnen vs. Lucia Bronzetti Trends and Insights

Minnen is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 victory over No. 155-ranked Harriet Dart in Wednesday's Round of 16.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Bronzetti clinched a victory against No. 173-ranked Moyuka Uchijima, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Minnen has played 22.6 games per match in her 19 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her eight matches on hard courts over the past year, Minnen has played an average of 23.1 games.

Bronzetti is averaging 21.3 games per match in her 29 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 46.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Bronzetti has played 13 matches and averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

Minnen and Bronzetti have not competed against each other since 2015.

