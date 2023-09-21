At the moment the New York Jets are 18th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Watch the Jets this season on Fubo!

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jets to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

A total of five Jets games last season hit the over.

New York owned the 25th-ranked offense last year (318.2 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 311.1 yards allowed per game.

The Jets went 3-5 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.

New York won just two games when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.

In the AFC East the Jets won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Jets Impact Players

On the ground, Dalvin Cook had eight touchdowns and 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) last year with the Vikings.

Also, Cook had 39 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Allen Lazard had 60 receptions for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago for the Packers.

In nine games, Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.

C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.

Bet on Jets to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +750 3 September 24 Patriots - +10000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +12500 6 October 15 Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +8000 9 November 6 Chargers - +3000 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +10000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +1000 12 November 24 Dolphins - +1300 13 December 3 Falcons - +4000 14 December 10 Texans - +75000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +1300 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +4000 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +10000

Odds are current as of September 21 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.