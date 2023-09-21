Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
In the Round of 32 of the Zhuhai Championships on Thursday, Juncheng Shang (ranked No. 158) takes on Mackenzie McDonald (No. 39).
McDonald is getting -185 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 against Shang (+140).
Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Thursday, September 21
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Juncheng Shang
|Mackenzie McDonald
|+140
|Odds to Win Match
|-185
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1100
|41.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|64.9%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|8.3%
|46.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.5
Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights
- Shang last competed on August 25, 2023 in the qualifying round of the US Open, and the matchup ended in a 5-7, 7-6, 1-6 defeat by No. 134-ranked Otto Virtanen .
- In the US Open (his previous tournament), McDonald was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 105-ranked Borna Gojo, 3-6, 4-6, 4-6.
- Shang has played 27 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.3 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Shang has played 25.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- McDonald has played 66 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.5 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.6% of those games.
- McDonald has played 48 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.0 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 52.7% of games.
- This is the first time that Shang and McDonald have played in the last five years.
