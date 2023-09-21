In the Round of 32 of the Zhuhai Championships on Thursday, Juncheng Shang (ranked No. 158) takes on Mackenzie McDonald (No. 39).

McDonald is getting -185 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 against Shang (+140).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 64.9% chance to win.

Juncheng Shang Mackenzie McDonald +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

Shang last competed on August 25, 2023 in the qualifying round of the US Open, and the matchup ended in a 5-7, 7-6, 1-6 defeat by No. 134-ranked Otto Virtanen .

In the US Open (his previous tournament), McDonald was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 105-ranked Borna Gojo, 3-6, 4-6, 4-6.

Shang has played 27 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.3 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

Shang has played 25.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

McDonald has played 66 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.5 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.6% of those games.

McDonald has played 48 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.0 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 52.7% of games.

This is the first time that Shang and McDonald have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.