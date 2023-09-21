Leylah Annie Fernandez will take on Sofia Kenin in the Abierto Guadalajara quarterfinals on Thursday, September 21.

In this Quarterfinal match against Fernandez (+100), Kenin is favored to win with -130 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Sofia Kenin Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Sofia Kenin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sofia Kenin has a 56.5% chance to win.

Leylah Annie Fernandez Sofia Kenin +100 Odds to Win Match -130 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +350 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Sofia Kenin Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Fernandez beat No. 49-ranked Emma Navarro, 6-2, 6-3.

Kenin was victorious 6-4, 7-5 against Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Fernandez has played 44 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.4 games per match.

Fernandez has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 20.4 games per match.

Kenin has played 38 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 52.8% of those games.

Kenin has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set through 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 53.2% of those games.

In the lone match between Fernandez and Kenin dating back to 2015, in the US Open Round of 64, Kenin won 6-4, 6-3.

Kenin and Fernandez have squared off in two sets against on another, with Kenin capturing two of them.

Kenin has taken down Fernandez in 12 of 19 total games between them, good for a 63.2% win rate.

Kenin and Fernandez have faced off one time, and they have averaged 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.