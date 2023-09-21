On Thursday, Luke Saville (No. 313 in the world) takes on Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 35) in the Round of 32 of the Zhuhai Championships.

Etcheverry has -450 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 against Saville (+320).

Luke Saville vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Luke Saville vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has an 81.8% chance to win.

Luke Saville Tomas Martin Etcheverry +320 Odds to Win Match -450 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 23.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 29.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 70.9

Thursday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Luke Saville vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Trends and Insights

Saville advanced past Stefano Napolitano 6-3, 6-2 in the qualifying round on Tuesday.

In his most recent match on August 31, 2023, Etcheverry lost 6-7, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 against Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

Through one match over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Saville has played 16.0 games per match (16.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 25.0% of them.

On hard courts, Saville has played one match over the past 12 months, totaling 16.0 games per match (16.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 25.0% of games.

Etcheverry has played 49 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.6% of those games.

Etcheverry has played 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 26.0 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set while winning 46.7% of games.

In the one match between Saville and Etcheverry dating back to 2015, in the Adelaide International 2 qualifying round, Etcheverry was victorious 6-1, 6-3.

Etcheverry and Saville have competed in two sets against on another, with Etcheverry winning two of them.

Etcheverry has defeated Saville in 12 of 16 total games between them, good for a 75.0% win rate.

Etcheverry and Saville have matched up one time, and they have averaged 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

