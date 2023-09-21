Magda Linette vs. Rebeka Masarova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
Magda Linette will face Rebeka Masarova in the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Thursday, September 21.
Compared to the underdog Masarova (+105), Linette is the favorite (-135) to make it to the femifinals.
Magda Linette vs. Rebeka Masarova Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, September 21
- Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center
- Location: Guangzhou, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Magda Linette vs. Rebeka Masarova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Magda Linette has a 57.4% chance to win.
|Magda Linette
|Rebeka Masarova
|-135
|Odds to Win Match
|+105
|+650
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+650
|57.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|48.8%
|13.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|13.3%
|50
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50
Magda Linette vs. Rebeka Masarova Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Linette beat No. 264-ranked Daria Saville, 6-0, 7-6.
- Masarova took down Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Through 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Linette has played 22.5 games per match and won 49.5% of them.
- Linette has played 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 22.1 games per match.
- Masarova has played 42 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 53.5% of those games.
- Masarova has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 54.6% of those games.
- Linette and Masarova have not played each other since 2015.
