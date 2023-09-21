Magda Linette will face Rebeka Masarova in the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Thursday, September 21.

Compared to the underdog Masarova (+105), Linette is the favorite (-135) to make it to the femifinals.

Magda Linette vs. Rebeka Masarova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Magda Linette vs. Rebeka Masarova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magda Linette has a 57.4% chance to win.

Magda Linette Rebeka Masarova -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +650 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 50 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50

Magda Linette vs. Rebeka Masarova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Linette beat No. 264-ranked Daria Saville, 6-0, 7-6.

Masarova took down Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Linette has played 22.5 games per match and won 49.5% of them.

Linette has played 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 22.1 games per match.

Masarova has played 42 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 53.5% of those games.

Masarova has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 54.6% of those games.

Linette and Masarova have not played each other since 2015.

