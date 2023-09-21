In the Round of 32 of the Zhuhai Championships on Thursday, Marc Polmans (ranked No. 152) meets Dane Sweeny (No. 247).

In this Round of 32 match against Sweeny (+190), Polmans is favored to win with -250 odds.

Marc Polmans vs. Dane Sweeny Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Marc Polmans vs. Dane Sweeny Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marc Polmans has a 71.4% chance to win.

Marc Polmans Dane Sweeny -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Thursday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Marc Polmans vs. Dane Sweeny Trends and Insights

Polmans is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-0 victory over No. 312-ranked Arthur Weber in Wednesday's qualifying round.

Sweeny will look to stay on track after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 295-ranked Dominik Palan in the qualifying round on Tuesday.

Polmans has played 25.4 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 11 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Polmans has played five matches on hard courts over the past year, and 22.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

Sweeny is averaging 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his seven matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.4% of those games.

In five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Sweeny has averaged 23.4 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.0 games per set, winning 54.7% of those games.

In the only match between Polmans and Sweeny dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Canberra, Australia Men Singles 2023 Round of 16, Polmans won 7-5, 7-6.

In two sets between Polmans and Sweeny, Polmans has yet to lose one.

Polmans has defeated Sweeny in 14 of 25 total games between them, good for a 56.0% winning percentage.

In one match between Polmans and Sweeny, they have played 25.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

