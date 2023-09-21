On Thursday, Martina Trevisan (No. 54 in the world) takes on Caroline Dolehide (No. 111) in the quarterfinals of the Abierto Guadalajara.

With -135 odds, Trevisan is favored over Dolehide (+105) in this matchup.

Martina Trevisan vs. Caroline Dolehide Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Martina Trevisan vs. Caroline Dolehide Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Martina Trevisan has a 57.4% chance to win.

Martina Trevisan Caroline Dolehide -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 51.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.7

Martina Trevisan vs. Caroline Dolehide Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 7-ranked Ons Jabeur 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday, Trevisan advanced to the quarterfinals.

Dolehide is coming off a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 20-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Trevisan has played 42 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 20.6 games per match.

Trevisan has played 27 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.3 games per match.

Dolehide is averaging 21.4 games per match in her 25 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.2% of those games.

Dolehide is averaging 20.8 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 18 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In the only match between Trevisan and Dolehide dating back to 2015, in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC qualifying round, Dolehide was victorious 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Dolehide and Trevisan have faced off in three sets against each other, with Dolehide taking two of them.

Dolehide and Trevisan have squared off in 27 total games, and Dolehide has won more often, securing 16 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Trevisan and Dolehide have averaged 27.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

