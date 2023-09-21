Martina Trevisan vs. Caroline Dolehide: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
On Thursday, Martina Trevisan (No. 54 in the world) takes on Caroline Dolehide (No. 111) in the quarterfinals of the Abierto Guadalajara.
With -135 odds, Trevisan is favored over Dolehide (+105) in this matchup.
Martina Trevisan vs. Caroline Dolehide Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, September 21
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Martina Trevisan vs. Caroline Dolehide Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Martina Trevisan has a 57.4% chance to win.
|Martina Trevisan
|Caroline Dolehide
|-135
|Odds to Win Match
|+105
|+1000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|57.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|48.8%
|9.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|51.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.7
Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions
Martina Trevisan vs. Caroline Dolehide Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 7-ranked Ons Jabeur 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday, Trevisan advanced to the quarterfinals.
- Dolehide is coming off a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 20-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Trevisan has played 42 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 20.6 games per match.
- Trevisan has played 27 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.3 games per match.
- Dolehide is averaging 21.4 games per match in her 25 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.2% of those games.
- Dolehide is averaging 20.8 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 18 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- In the only match between Trevisan and Dolehide dating back to 2015, in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC qualifying round, Dolehide was victorious 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
- Dolehide and Trevisan have faced off in three sets against each other, with Dolehide taking two of them.
- Dolehide and Trevisan have squared off in 27 total games, and Dolehide has won more often, securing 16 of them.
- In one head-to-head match, Trevisan and Dolehide have averaged 27.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.
