Aslan Karatsev (No. 63) will face Matteo Arnaldi (No. 48) in the Round of 32 of the Zhuhai Championships on Thursday, September 21.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Karatsev (+110), Arnaldi is favored to win with -140 odds.

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 58.3% chance to win.

Matteo Arnaldi Aslan Karatsev -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights

Arnaldi last competed on September 4, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the US Open, and the matchup finished in a 3-6, 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz .

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the US Open, Karatsev was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, 0-6 versus Ben Shelton.

Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Arnaldi has played 24.9 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.0% of them.

In his 19 matches on hard courts over the past year, Arnaldi has played an average of 23.2 games (21.2 in best-of-three matches).

Karatsev has averaged 25.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.0% of the games.

On hard courts, Karatsev has played 27 matches and averaged 23.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

This is the first time that Arnaldi and Karatsev have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

