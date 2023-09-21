On Thursday, Jordan Thompson (No. 56 in the world) takes on Max Purcell (No. 43) in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open.

Purcell is getting -135 odds to earn a win against Thompson (+105).

Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Max Purcell has a 57.4% chance to win.

Max Purcell Jordan Thompson -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Thursday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson Trends and Insights

Purcell was defeated 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 versus Christopher O'Connell in the Round of 128 of the US Open (his most recent match).

Thompson is coming off a setback in the Round of 128 at the US Open, losing 3-6 (retired) to Botic Van de Zandschulp.

In his 31 matches over the past year across all court types, Purcell has played an average of 25.9 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Purcell has played 23 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 25.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Thompson has competed in 45 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.2% of the games. He averages 24.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

On hard courts, Thompson has played 28 matches and averaged 23.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

Purcell and Thompson each have two wins in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on May 30, 2023, with Purcell finishing on top 7-5, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Purcell and Thompson have been equally balanced, each winning five of 10 sets against the other.

Thompson and Purcell have faced off in 97 total games, with Thompson winning 52 and Purcell capturing 45.

In four head-to-head matches, Purcell and Thompson have averaged 24.3 games and 2.5 sets per match.

