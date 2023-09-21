If you're looking for how to watch high school football in New London County, Connecticut this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

New London County, Connecticut High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Stonington High School at Waterford High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 21
  • Location: Waterford, CT
  • Conference: Eastern Connecticut
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

E.O. Smith High School at New London High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: New London, CT
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ledyard High School at Montville High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Oakdale, CT
  • Conference: Eastern Connecticut
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Haven High School at Robert E Fitch High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Groton, CT
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Avon High School at East Lyme High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 23
  • Location: East Lyme, CT
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.