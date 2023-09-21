If you're looking for how to watch high school football in New London County, Connecticut this week, we've got you covered here.

New London County, Connecticut High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Stonington High School at Waterford High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 21

6:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Waterford, CT

Waterford, CT Conference: Eastern Connecticut

Eastern Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

E.O. Smith High School at New London High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22

6:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: New London, CT

New London, CT How to Stream: Watch Here

Ledyard High School at Montville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22

6:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Oakdale, CT

Oakdale, CT Conference: Eastern Connecticut

Eastern Connecticut How to Stream: Watch Here

North Haven High School at Robert E Fitch High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22

6:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Groton, CT

Groton, CT How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Avon High School at East Lyme High School