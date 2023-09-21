Connecticut High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in New London County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in New London County, Connecticut this week, we've got you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New London County, Connecticut High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Stonington High School at Waterford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Waterford, CT
- Conference: Eastern Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
E.O. Smith High School at New London High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: New London, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ledyard High School at Montville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Oakdale, CT
- Conference: Eastern Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Haven High School at Robert E Fitch High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Groton, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Avon High School at East Lyme High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 23
- Location: East Lyme, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.