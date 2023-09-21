New York Giants receiver Parris Campbell has a good matchup in Week 3 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the league, 247.5 per game.

Campbell has amassed 23 receiving yards (after five grabs). He has been targeted 10 times, and is averaging 11.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Campbell and the Giants with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Campbell vs. the 49ers

Campbell vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games San Francisco has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have allowed two opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

San Francisco has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 247.5 passing yards the 49ers allow per contest makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this season, the 49ers have given up two passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks ninth in the league.

Watch Giants vs 49ers on Fubo!

Parris Campbell Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Campbell with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Campbell Receiving Insights

So far this season, Campbell hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Campbell has 14.9% of his team's target share (10 targets on 67 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 10 times, averaging 2.3 yards per target (149th in NFL).

Campbell, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With three red zone targets, Campbell has been on the receiving end of 27.3% of his team's 11 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Campbell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.