In the Chengdu Open Round of 32 on Thursday, we have a matchup featuring No. 88-ranked Nuno Borges against No. 325 Philip Sekulic.

In this Round of 32 match, Borges is the favorite (-450) versus Sekulic (+310) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Philip Sekulic vs. Nuno Borges Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Philip Sekulic vs. Nuno Borges Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nuno Borges has an 81.8% chance to win.

Philip Sekulic Nuno Borges +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 42.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Philip Sekulic vs. Nuno Borges Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Wednesday, Sekulic beat No. 234-ranked Evgeny Donskoy, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Borges is coming off a 6-7, 6-3, 6-7, 4-6 loss to No. 58-ranked Sebastian Ofner in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

Through three matches over the past year (across all court types), Sekulic has played 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.0% of them.

Through three matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Sekulic has played 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.0% of them.

Borges has played 28 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.1 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 46.9% of those games.

Through 18 matches on hard courts in the past year, Borges has averaged 24.8 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 48.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Sekulic and Borges have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.