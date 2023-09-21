Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Chengdu Open
In a match slated for Thursday, Daniel Evans (No. 27 in rankings) will meet Roman Safiullin (No. 55) in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open.
Safiullin carries -120 odds to win a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Evans (-110).
Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Match Information
- Tournament: The Chengdu Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, September 21
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Roman Safiullin
|Daniel Evans
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-110
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+800
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|52.4%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|11.1%
|50.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.4
Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Safiullin defeated No. 81-ranked Brandon Nakashima, 6-4, 6-4.
- In the US Open (his previous tournament), Evans was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 2-6, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6.
- Through 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Safiullin has played 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.7% of them.
- On hard courts, Safiullin has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.3% of games.
- In the past 12 months, Evans has played 46 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.5% of the games. He averages 23.7 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.
- Evans has averaged 23.5 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.7% of those games.
- Safiullin and Evans have not played each other since 2015.
