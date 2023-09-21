In a match slated for Thursday, Daniel Evans (No. 27 in rankings) will meet Roman Safiullin (No. 55) in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open.

Safiullin carries -120 odds to win a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Evans (-110).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

  • Tournament: The Chengdu Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, September 21
  • Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
  • Location: Chengdu, China
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 54.5% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Daniel Evans
-120 Odds to Win Match -110
+900 Odds to Win Tournament +800
54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4%
10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1%
50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Safiullin defeated No. 81-ranked Brandon Nakashima, 6-4, 6-4.
  • In the US Open (his previous tournament), Evans was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 2-6, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6.
  • Through 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Safiullin has played 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.7% of them.
  • On hard courts, Safiullin has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.3% of games.
  • In the past 12 months, Evans has played 46 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.5% of the games. He averages 23.7 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.
  • Evans has averaged 23.5 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.7% of those games.
  • Safiullin and Evans have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.