In a match slated for Thursday, Daniel Evans (No. 27 in rankings) will meet Roman Safiullin (No. 55) in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open.

Safiullin carries -120 odds to win a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Evans (-110).

Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 54.5% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Daniel Evans -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +800 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Today's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Roman Safiullin vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Safiullin defeated No. 81-ranked Brandon Nakashima, 6-4, 6-4.

In the US Open (his previous tournament), Evans was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 2-6, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6.

Through 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Safiullin has played 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.7% of them.

On hard courts, Safiullin has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.3% of games.

In the past 12 months, Evans has played 46 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.5% of the games. He averages 23.7 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

Evans has averaged 23.5 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.7% of those games.

Safiullin and Evans have not played each other since 2015.

