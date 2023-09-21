Will Saquon Barkley Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Saquon Barkley has been ruled out for the New York Giants' Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The game starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Seeking Barkley's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Barkley has run for 114 yards on 29 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and has nine catches (11 targets) for 41 yards.
Saquon Barkley Injury Status: Out (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other RB is on the injury report for the Giants.
Giants vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: September 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Barkley 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|29
|114
|1
|3.9
|11
|9
|41
|1
Barkley Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|17
|63
|1
|6
|29
|1
