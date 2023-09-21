Saquon Barkley has been ruled out for the New York Giants' Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The game starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Seeking Barkley's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Barkley has run for 114 yards on 29 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and has nine catches (11 targets) for 41 yards.

Saquon Barkley Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other RB is on the injury report for the Giants.

Giants vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: September 21, 2023

September 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Barkley 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 29 114 1 3.9 11 9 41 1

Barkley Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 17 63 1 6 29 1

