Tatjana Maria will take on Yulia Putintseva in the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Thursday, September 21.

With -125 odds, Putintseva is the favorite against Maria (+100) in this matchup.

Tatjana Maria vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Tatjana Maria vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has a 55.6% chance to win.

Tatjana Maria Yulia Putintseva +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +700 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 49.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.5

Tatjana Maria vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Maria beat Zhuoxuan Bai 6-1, 6-2.

Putintseva made it past Clara Tauson 3-6, 7-6, 0-0 (retired) on Wednesday, reaching the quarterfinals.

Maria has played 20.4 games per match in her 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, Maria has played an average of 19.0 games.

In the past year, Putintseva has competed in 44 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.7% of the games. She averages 22.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

In 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Putintseva has averaged 22.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.2% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Maria and Putintseva have not played against each other.

