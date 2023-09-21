Victoria Azarenka will face Caroline Garcia in the Abierto Guadalajara quarterfinals on Thursday, September 21.

Azarenka carries -210 odds to take home a win against Garcia (+160).

Victoria Azarenka vs. Caroline Garcia Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Victoria Azarenka vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has a 67.7% chance to win.

Victoria Azarenka Caroline Garcia -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +900 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 55.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.7

Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Victoria Azarenka vs. Caroline Garcia Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday, Azarenka advanced to the quarterfinals.

Garcia made it to the quarterfinals by beating Hailey Baptiste 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Azarenka has played 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.1 games per match.

Azarenka has played 21.2 games per match in her 28 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Garcia is averaging 23.6 games per match in her 59 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 52.1% of those games.

Garcia has played 42 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.5 games per match and 9.9 games per set while winning 52.2% of games.

In two head-to-head matches, Azarenka and Garcia have split 1-1. Azarenka claimed their last clash on August 24, 2020, winning 6-2, 7-6.

Azarenka and Garcia have squared off in five total sets, with Azarenka winning three of them and Garcia two.

Azarenka has the upper hand in 50 total games versus Garcia, taking 28 of them.

In two matches between Azarenka and Garcia, they have played 25.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

