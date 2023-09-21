All of Wan'Dale Robinson's stats can be found on this page.

In the passing game last year, Robinson was targeted 31 times, with season stats of 227 yards on 23 receptions (9.9 per catch) and one TD.

Wan'Dale Robinson Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Knee

The Giants have no other receiver on the injury report.

Giants vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: September 21, 2023

September 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Robinson 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 31 23 227 126 1 9.9

Robinson Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Titans 1 1 5 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 3 37 1 Week 7 @Jaguars 8 6 50 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 3 2 15 0 Week 10 Texans 2 2 20 0 Week 11 Lions 13 9 100 0

