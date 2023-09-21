Will Wan'Dale Robinson Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
All of Wan'Dale Robinson's stats can be found on this page.
In the passing game last year, Robinson was targeted 31 times, with season stats of 227 yards on 23 receptions (9.9 per catch) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Robinson's injury status
Wan'Dale Robinson Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Giants have no other receiver on the injury report.
Giants vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: September 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Robinson 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|31
|23
|227
|126
|1
|9.9
Robinson Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Titans
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|4
|3
|37
|1
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|8
|6
|50
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|3
|2
|15
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 11
|Lions
|13
|9
|100
|0
