In the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals on Thursday, Xiyu Wang meets Viktoria Kuzmova.

Against the underdog Kuzmova (+240), Wang is favored (-350) to make it to the femifinals.

Xiyu Wang vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Xiyu Wang vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 77.8% chance to win.

Xiyu Wang Viktoria Kuzmova -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 57.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.1

Xiyu Wang vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 83-ranked Diana Shnaider 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday, Wang reached the quarterfinals.

Kuzmova made it to the quarterfinals by beating No. 137-ranked Yue Yuan 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Through 45 matches over the past year (across all court types), Wang has played 23.5 games per match and won 50.3% of them.

Wang has played 23.6 games per match in her 27 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Kuzmova is averaging 22.5 games per match through her 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.2% of those games.

Kuzmova has played 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.3 games per match and 10.2 games per set while winning 49.7% of games.

In three head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Wang holds a 3-0 record versus Kuzmova. Their last meeting, at the US Open on August 28, 2023, was won by Wang 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Wang has taken six against Kuzmova (85.7%), while Kuzmova has captured one.

Wang and Kuzmova have squared off in 74 total games, with Wang winning 43 and Kuzmova claiming 31.

In their three matches against each other, Wang and Kuzmova are averaging 24.7 games and 2.3 sets.

