Thursday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (76-76) taking on the Toronto Blue Jays (85-67) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (13-4) for the Yankees and Jose Berrios (11-10) for the Blue Jays.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have won 48, or 54.5%, of the 88 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has a record of 35-21, a 62.5% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 634 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees' 4.00 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule