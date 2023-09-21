How to Watch the Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 21
The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will play on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET, with Aaron Judge and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. among those expected to step up at the plate.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank eighth-best in baseball with 209 total home runs.
- New York's .395 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The Yankees' .225 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.
- New York has the No. 26 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (634 total runs).
- The Yankees are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.
- The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 average in baseball.
- New York's pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has a 4.00 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.241).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (13-4 with a 2.81 ERA and 208 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 32nd of the season.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Cole has 22 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.
- He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-5
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Johan Oviedo
|9/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Luis Ortiz
|9/17/2023
|Pirates
|L 3-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Colin Selby
|9/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Davies
|9/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Ryne Nelson
|9/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
