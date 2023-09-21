The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will play on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET, with Aaron Judge and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. among those expected to step up at the plate.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank eighth-best in baseball with 209 total home runs.

New York's .395 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Yankees' .225 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.

New York has the No. 26 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (634 total runs).

The Yankees are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 average in baseball.

New York's pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 4.00 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.241).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (13-4 with a 2.81 ERA and 208 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 32nd of the season.

In his last outing on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Cole has 22 quality starts under his belt this season.

Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Pirates W 7-5 Away Gerrit Cole Johan Oviedo 9/16/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Luke Weaver Luis Ortiz 9/17/2023 Pirates L 3-2 Away Carlos Rodón Colin Selby 9/19/2023 Blue Jays L 7-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Brandon Pfaadt 9/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Davies 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clarke Schmidt Ryne Nelson 9/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos

