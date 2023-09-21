On Thursday, Lloyd Harris (No. 162 in the world) takes on Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 46) in the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships.

Harris is the favorite (-155) in this match, compared to the underdog Nishioka, who is +120.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Lloyd Harris Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Lloyd Harris Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lloyd Harris has a 60.8% chance to win.

Yoshihito Nishioka Lloyd Harris +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Lloyd Harris Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Nishioka beat No. 149-ranked Terence Atmane, 0-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Harris will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 300-ranked Jiri Vesely in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Through 43 matches over the past year (across all court types), Nishioka has played 25.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.6% of them.

In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Nishioka has played an average of 24.5 games (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

Harris has averaged 27.0 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 24 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.1% of the games.

Harris is averaging 28.0 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 11 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

When playing against Nishioka, Harris has a 2-0 record. They last met in the Round of 32 of the Miami Open presented by Itau, on March 28, 2022, which was a 7-6, 4-6, 7-5 win for Harris.

In terms of sets, Harris has secured four versus Nishioka (80.0%), while Nishioka has clinched one.

Harris has the upper hand in 54 total games versus Nishioka, winning 30 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Nishioka and Harris have averaged 27 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.