On Thursday, Zizou Bergs (No. 172 in the world) meets Dusan Lajovic (No. 52) in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open.

Lajovic is getting -145 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 against Bergs (+110).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Zizou Bergs vs. Dusan Lajovic Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Thursday, September 21

Thursday, September 21 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Zizou Bergs vs. Dusan Lajovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dusan Lajovic has a 59.2% chance to win.

Zizou Bergs Dusan Lajovic +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Zizou Bergs vs. Dusan Lajovic Trends and Insights

Bergs lost 3-6, 2-6 versus Arthur Cazaux in the qualifying round of the US Open (his most recent match).

Lajovic is coming off a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 defeat to No. 86-ranked Yibing Wu in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

Bergs has played 24 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.2 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Bergs has played nine matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.1 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.5% of games.

In the past 12 months, Lajovic has played 46 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.9% of the games. He averages 22.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Lajovic has played 14 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.6 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set while winning 47.8% of games.

Bergs and Lajovic have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.