Alexander Zverev vs. Pavel Kotov: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Chengdu Open
No. 10-ranked Alexander Zverev will meet No. 106 Pavel Kotov in the Chengdu Open Round of 16 on Friday, September 22.
Zverev is the favorite (-1100) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Kotov, who is +600.
Alexander Zverev vs. Pavel Kotov Match Information
- Tournament: The Chengdu Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Alexander Zverev vs. Pavel Kotov Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 91.7% chance to win.
|Alexander Zverev
|Pavel Kotov
|-1100
|Odds to Win Match
|+600
|+185
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|91.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|14.3%
|35.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|62.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.1
Alexander Zverev vs. Pavel Kotov Trends and Insights
- Zverev lost 3-6, 2-6, 4-6 versus Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the US Open (his last match).
- In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Kotov clinched a victory against No. 87-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan, winning 7-5, 7-5.
- In his 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Zverev has played an average of 25.8 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Zverev has played 25 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.3 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.9% of games.
- Kotov has averaged 24.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 49 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.8% of the games.
- On hard courts, Kotov has played 25 matches and averaged 23.1 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.
- Zverev and Kotov have not played each other since 2015.
