No. 10-ranked Alexander Zverev will meet No. 106 Pavel Kotov in the Chengdu Open Round of 16 on Friday, September 22.

Zverev is the favorite (-1100) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Kotov, who is +600.

Alexander Zverev vs. Pavel Kotov Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Zverev vs. Pavel Kotov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 91.7% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Pavel Kotov -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 +185 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 35.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 62.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.1

Alexander Zverev vs. Pavel Kotov Trends and Insights

Zverev lost 3-6, 2-6, 4-6 versus Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the US Open (his last match).

In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Kotov clinched a victory against No. 87-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan, winning 7-5, 7-5.

In his 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Zverev has played an average of 25.8 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Zverev has played 25 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.3 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.9% of games.

Kotov has averaged 24.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 49 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.8% of the games.

On hard courts, Kotov has played 25 matches and averaged 23.1 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Zverev and Kotov have not played each other since 2015.

