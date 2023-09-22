In a match scheduled for Friday, Aslan Karatsev (No. 63 in rankings) will meet Andy Murray (No. 41) in the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships.

Murray has -160 odds to claim a spot in the quarterfinals versus Karatsev (+125).

Andy Murray vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Andy Murray vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andy Murray has a 61.5% chance to win.

Andy Murray Aslan Karatsev -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Andy Murray vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights

By taking down Ye Cong Mo 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday, Murray advanced to the Round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Karatsev beat No. 48-ranked Matteo Arnaldi, winning 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.

Murray has played 27.6 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 32 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 26 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Murray has played an average of 27.7 games (24.5 in best-of-three matches).

Karatsev has played 52 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Karatsev has played 27 matches and averaged 23.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

In the one match between Murray and Karatsev dating back to 2015, in the SYDNEY TENNIS CLASSIC finals, Karatsev won 6-3, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Karatsev has taken two versus Murray (100.0%), while Murray has captured zero.

Karatsev and Murray have squared off in 18 total games, and Karatsev has won more often, claiming 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Murray and Karatsev are averaging 18 games and two sets.

