Andy Murray vs. Aslan Karatsev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
In a match scheduled for Friday, Aslan Karatsev (No. 63 in rankings) will meet Andy Murray (No. 41) in the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships.
Murray has -160 odds to claim a spot in the quarterfinals versus Karatsev (+125).
Andy Murray vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Andy Murray vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Andy Murray has a 61.5% chance to win.
|Andy Murray
|Aslan Karatsev
|-160
|Odds to Win Match
|+125
|+700
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1600
|61.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|44.4%
|12.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.9%
|52.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.1
Andy Murray vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights
- By taking down Ye Cong Mo 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday, Murray advanced to the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Karatsev beat No. 48-ranked Matteo Arnaldi, winning 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.
- Murray has played 27.6 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 32 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- In his 26 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Murray has played an average of 27.7 games (24.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Karatsev has played 52 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.0% of those games.
- On hard courts, Karatsev has played 27 matches and averaged 23.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.
- In the one match between Murray and Karatsev dating back to 2015, in the SYDNEY TENNIS CLASSIC finals, Karatsev won 6-3, 6-3.
- In terms of sets, Karatsev has taken two versus Murray (100.0%), while Murray has captured zero.
- Karatsev and Murray have squared off in 18 total games, and Karatsev has won more often, claiming 12 of them.
- In their one match against each other, Murray and Karatsev are averaging 18 games and two sets.
