Taro Daniel (No. 95) will meet Christopher O'Connell (No. 53) in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open on Friday, September 22.

Daniel carries -115 odds to win a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over O'Connell (-110).

Christopher O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Christopher O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taro Daniel has a 53.5% chance to win.

Christopher O'Connell Taro Daniel -110 Odds to Win Match -115 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 53.5% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 48.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.1

Friday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Christopher O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel Trends and Insights

O'Connell is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 319-ranked Alibek Kachmazov in Thursday's Round of 32.

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Daniel took home the victory against No. 50-ranked Aleksandar Vukic, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

O'Connell has played 49 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.5 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

Through 26 matches over the past year on hard courts, O'Connell has played 25.4 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.7% of them.

Daniel has averaged 24.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 53 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.1% of the games.

Daniel is averaging 23.5 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set through 38 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

On May 29, 2023, O'Connell and Daniel matched up in the French Open Round of 128. Daniel took home the victory 6-0, 6-2, 6-4.

In three head-to-head sets between Daniel and O'Connell, Daniel has yet to lose one.

Daniel and O'Connell have competed in 24 total games, and Daniel has won more often, capturing 18 of them.

In one match between O'Connell and Daniel, they have played 24.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

