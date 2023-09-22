In the Chengdu Open Round of 16 on Friday, we have a matchup featuring No. 47-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic against No. 122 Corentin Moutet.

With -185 odds, Kecmanovic is favored over Moutet (+140) in this matchup.

Corentin Moutet vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Corentin Moutet vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 64.9% chance to win.

Corentin Moutet Miomir Kecmanovic +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 46.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.3

Corentin Moutet vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Trends and Insights

By beating Tao Mu 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday, Moutet reached the Round of 16.

Kecmanovic defeated Benjamin Lock 6-2, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

Moutet has played 25.3 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 35 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Moutet has played an average of 24.9 games (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 54 matches in the past year across all court types, Kecmanovic is averaging 24.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.8% of those games.

Through 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, Kecmanovic has averaged 24.4 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 47.1% of those games.

Moutet and Kecmanovic have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Tennis Napoli Open Round of 16. Kecmanovic was victorious in that match 5-3.

