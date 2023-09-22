Corentin Moutet vs. Miomir Kecmanovic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Chengdu Open
In the Chengdu Open Round of 16 on Friday, we have a matchup featuring No. 47-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic against No. 122 Corentin Moutet.
With -185 odds, Kecmanovic is favored over Moutet (+140) in this matchup.
Corentin Moutet vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Match Information
- Tournament: The Chengdu Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Corentin Moutet vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Corentin Moutet
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|+140
|Odds to Win Match
|-185
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1000
|41.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|64.9%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|9.1%
|46.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.3
Corentin Moutet vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Trends and Insights
- By beating Tao Mu 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday, Moutet reached the Round of 16.
- Kecmanovic defeated Benjamin Lock 6-2, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Thursday.
- Moutet has played 25.3 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 35 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- In his 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Moutet has played an average of 24.9 games (22.3 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 54 matches in the past year across all court types, Kecmanovic is averaging 24.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.8% of those games.
- Through 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, Kecmanovic has averaged 24.4 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 47.1% of those games.
- Moutet and Kecmanovic have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Tennis Napoli Open Round of 16. Kecmanovic was victorious in that match 5-3.
