On Friday, Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 23 in the world) meets Cristian Garin (No. 102) in the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships.

In this Round of 16 match versus Garin (-110), Struff is favored to win with -120 odds.

Cristian Garin vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Cristian Garin vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jan-Lennard Struff has a 54.5% chance to win.

Cristian Garin Jan-Lennard Struff -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Friday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Cristian Garin vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Garin took down Yi Zhou 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

In the Terra Wortmann Open (his last tournament), Struff was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 48-ranked Alexander Bublik, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6.

Garin has played 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.7 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Garin has played 22 matches over the past year, totaling 22.0 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.4% of games.

Struff has played 43 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.3 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Struff has played 18 matches and averaged 21.9 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set.

This is the first time that Garin and Struff have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

