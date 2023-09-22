Cristian Garin vs. Jan-Lennard Struff: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
On Friday, Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 23 in the world) meets Cristian Garin (No. 102) in the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships.
In this Round of 16 match versus Garin (-110), Struff is favored to win with -120 odds.
Cristian Garin vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Cristian Garin vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jan-Lennard Struff has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Cristian Garin
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|-110
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|+2200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1000
|52.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|4.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|9.1%
|48.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.5
Friday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions
Cristian Garin vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Garin took down Yi Zhou 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
- In the Terra Wortmann Open (his last tournament), Struff was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 48-ranked Alexander Bublik, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6.
- Garin has played 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.7 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Garin has played 22 matches over the past year, totaling 22.0 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.4% of games.
- Struff has played 43 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.3 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.1% of those games.
- On hard courts, Struff has played 18 matches and averaged 21.9 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set.
- This is the first time that Garin and Struff have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
