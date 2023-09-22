In the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships on Friday, Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ranked No. 35) faces Dalibor Svrcina (No. 167).

Compared to the underdog Svrcina (+240), Etcheverry is favored (-350) to get to the quarterfinals.

Dalibor Svrcina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Dalibor Svrcina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 77.8% chance to win.

Dalibor Svrcina Tomas Martin Etcheverry +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 41.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.2

Dalibor Svrcina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Trends and Insights

By defeating Zhe Li 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday, Svrcina reached the Round of 16.

Etcheverry will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 313-ranked Luke Saville in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

In his 13 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Svrcina has played an average of 22.5 games (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

Through eight matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Svrcina has played 23.4 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.3% of them.

In his 48 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Etcheverry is averaging 25.8 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.8% of those games.

Etcheverry is averaging 26.5 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in 14 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Svrcina and Etcheverry have not competed against each other.

