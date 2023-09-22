Dalibor Svrcina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
In the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships on Friday, Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ranked No. 35) faces Dalibor Svrcina (No. 167).
Compared to the underdog Svrcina (+240), Etcheverry is favored (-350) to get to the quarterfinals.
Dalibor Svrcina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Dalibor Svrcina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Dalibor Svrcina
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|41.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.2
Dalibor Svrcina vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Trends and Insights
- By defeating Zhe Li 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday, Svrcina reached the Round of 16.
- Etcheverry will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 313-ranked Luke Saville in the Round of 32 on Thursday.
- In his 13 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Svrcina has played an average of 22.5 games (21.9 in best-of-three matches).
- Through eight matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Svrcina has played 23.4 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.3% of them.
- In his 48 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Etcheverry is averaging 25.8 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.8% of those games.
- Etcheverry is averaging 26.5 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in 14 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Svrcina and Etcheverry have not competed against each other.
