No. 20-ranked Grigor Dimitrov will face No. 70 Juan Pablo Varillas in the Chengdu Open Round of 16 on Friday, September 22.

In this Round of 16 match, Dimitrov is favored (-1100) versus Varillas (+600) .

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 91.7% chance to win.

Grigor Dimitrov Juan Pablo Varillas -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 64.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.2

Friday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the US Open, Dimitrov was defeated by No. 12-ranked Alexander Zverev, 7-6, 6-7, 1-6, 1-6, in the Round of 32.

Varillas took down Jie Cui 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

Dimitrov has played 54 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 23.9 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Dimitrov has played an average of 24.2 games (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

Varillas has averaged 25.3 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) through his 36 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 48.4% of the games.

Varillas has played eight matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 31.3 games per match (26.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 44.8% of games.

Dimitrov and Varillas have not competed against each other since 2015.

