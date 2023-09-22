Grigor Dimitrov vs. Juan Pablo Varillas: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Chengdu Open
No. 20-ranked Grigor Dimitrov will face No. 70 Juan Pablo Varillas in the Chengdu Open Round of 16 on Friday, September 22.
In this Round of 16 match, Dimitrov is favored (-1100) versus Varillas (+600) .
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Match Information
- Tournament: The Chengdu Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 91.7% chance to win.
|Grigor Dimitrov
|Juan Pablo Varillas
|-1100
|Odds to Win Match
|+600
|+550
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|91.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|14.3%
|15.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|64.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|35.2
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Trends and Insights
- In his previous tournament, the US Open, Dimitrov was defeated by No. 12-ranked Alexander Zverev, 7-6, 6-7, 1-6, 1-6, in the Round of 32.
- Varillas took down Jie Cui 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Thursday.
- Dimitrov has played 54 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 23.9 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Dimitrov has played an average of 24.2 games (21.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Varillas has averaged 25.3 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) through his 36 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 48.4% of the games.
- Varillas has played eight matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 31.3 games per match (26.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 44.8% of games.
- Dimitrov and Varillas have not competed against each other since 2015.
