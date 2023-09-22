In the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open on Friday, Jordan Thompson (ranked No. 56) faces Dusan Lajovic (No. 52).

With -210 odds, Thompson is favored over Lajovic (+160) for this matchup.

Jordan Thompson vs. Dusan Lajovic Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Jordan Thompson vs. Dusan Lajovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 67.7% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Dusan Lajovic -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Friday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Jordan Thompson vs. Dusan Lajovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Thompson advanced past No. 43-ranked Max Purcell, 6-2, 7-6.

Lajovic made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 172-ranked Zizou Bergs 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 on Thursday.

Thompson has played 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

Thompson has played 23.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 28 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Lajovic has averaged 22.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 47 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.9% of the games.

On hard courts, Lajovic has played 15 matches and averaged 22.8 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Thompson and Lajovic have not competed against each other since 2015.

