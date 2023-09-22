Jordan Thompson vs. Dusan Lajovic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Chengdu Open
In the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open on Friday, Jordan Thompson (ranked No. 56) faces Dusan Lajovic (No. 52).
With -210 odds, Thompson is favored over Lajovic (+160) for this matchup.
Jordan Thompson vs. Dusan Lajovic Match Information
- Tournament: The Chengdu Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Jordan Thompson vs. Dusan Lajovic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Jordan Thompson
|Dusan Lajovic
|-210
|Odds to Win Match
|+160
|+1400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|67.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|38.5%
|6.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|56
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44
Friday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions
Jordan Thompson vs. Dusan Lajovic Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Thompson advanced past No. 43-ranked Max Purcell, 6-2, 7-6.
- Lajovic made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 172-ranked Zizou Bergs 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 on Thursday.
- Thompson has played 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).
- Thompson has played 23.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 28 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Lajovic has averaged 22.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 47 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.9% of the games.
- On hard courts, Lajovic has played 15 matches and averaged 22.8 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.
- Thompson and Lajovic have not competed against each other since 2015.
