Karen Khachanov vs. Alex Bolt: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
In the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships on Friday, Karen Khachanov (ranked No. 15) takes on Alex Bolt (No. 323).
Khachanov has -350 odds to claim a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Bolt (+260).
Karen Khachanov vs. Alex Bolt Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Karen Khachanov vs. Alex Bolt Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Karen Khachanov has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Karen Khachanov
|Alex Bolt
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+550
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|15.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|57.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.8
Friday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions
Karen Khachanov vs. Alex Bolt Trends and Insights
- In his last tournament, the US Open, Khachanov was defeated by No. 89-ranked Michael Mmoh, 2-6, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 128.
- Bolt made it past Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-2 in the Round of 32.
- Through 45 matches over the past year (across all court types), Khachanov has played 25.2 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.6% of them.
- Through 29 matches over the past year on hard courts, Khachanov has played 24.1 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.6% of them.
- Bolt is averaging 24.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) through his seven matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 53.8% of those games.
- On hard courts, Bolt has played two matches and averaged 24.5 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.
- Khachanov and Bolt have not played each other since 2015.
