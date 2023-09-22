In the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships on Friday, Karen Khachanov (ranked No. 15) takes on Alex Bolt (No. 323).

Khachanov has -350 odds to claim a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Bolt (+260).

Karen Khachanov vs. Alex Bolt Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Karen Khachanov vs. Alex Bolt Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karen Khachanov has a 77.8% chance to win.

Karen Khachanov Alex Bolt -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 57.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.8

Friday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Karen Khachanov vs. Alex Bolt Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the US Open, Khachanov was defeated by No. 89-ranked Michael Mmoh, 2-6, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 128.

Bolt made it past Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-2 in the Round of 32.

Through 45 matches over the past year (across all court types), Khachanov has played 25.2 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.6% of them.

Through 29 matches over the past year on hard courts, Khachanov has played 24.1 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.6% of them.

Bolt is averaging 24.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) through his seven matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 53.8% of those games.

On hard courts, Bolt has played two matches and averaged 24.5 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Khachanov and Bolt have not played each other since 2015.

