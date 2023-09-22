In the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships on Friday, Mackenzie McDonald (ranked No. 39) faces Kimmer Coppejans (No. 186).

Compared to the underdog Coppejans (+270), McDonald is favored (-375) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Kimmer Coppejans vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Kimmer Coppejans vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 78.9% chance to win.

Kimmer Coppejans Mackenzie McDonald +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 40.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.2

Friday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Kimmer Coppejans vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Coppejans beat No. 116-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic, 7-6, 6-1.

In the Round of 32 on Thursday, McDonald clinched a victory against No. 158-ranked Juncheng Shang, winning 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

Through 16 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Coppejans has played 28.3 games per match (25.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.2% of them.

Coppejans has played five matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 25.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches).

McDonald has played 66 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.5 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.6% of those games.

Through 48 matches on hard courts in the past year, McDonald has averaged 23.0 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 52.7% of those games.

McDonald has taken down Coppejans two times in two meetings. McDonald won their most recent match 6-7, 7-5, 6-2 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 22, 2021.

McDonald and Coppejans have squared off in six total sets, with McDonald claiming four of them and Coppejans two.

McDonald has the edge in 62 total games versus Coppejans, capturing 35 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Coppejans and McDonald are averaging 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

