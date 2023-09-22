Kimmer Coppejans vs. Mackenzie McDonald: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
In the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships on Friday, Mackenzie McDonald (ranked No. 39) faces Kimmer Coppejans (No. 186).
Compared to the underdog Coppejans (+270), McDonald is favored (-375) to advance to the quarterfinals.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Kimmer Coppejans vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Kimmer Coppejans vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Kimmer Coppejans
|Mackenzie McDonald
|+270
|Odds to Win Match
|-375
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1100
|27.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|78.9%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|8.3%
|40.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Friday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions
Kimmer Coppejans vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Coppejans beat No. 116-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic, 7-6, 6-1.
- In the Round of 32 on Thursday, McDonald clinched a victory against No. 158-ranked Juncheng Shang, winning 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.
- Through 16 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Coppejans has played 28.3 games per match (25.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.2% of them.
- Coppejans has played five matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 25.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches).
- McDonald has played 66 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.5 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.6% of those games.
- Through 48 matches on hard courts in the past year, McDonald has averaged 23.0 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 52.7% of those games.
- McDonald has taken down Coppejans two times in two meetings. McDonald won their most recent match 6-7, 7-5, 6-2 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 22, 2021.
- McDonald and Coppejans have squared off in six total sets, with McDonald claiming four of them and Coppejans two.
- McDonald has the edge in 62 total games versus Coppejans, capturing 35 of them.
- In two head-to-head matches, Coppejans and McDonald are averaging 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.