Marc Polmans vs. Cameron Norrie: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
In the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships on Friday, Cameron Norrie (ranked No. 17) meets Marc Polmans (No. 152).
With -450 odds, Norrie is the favorite against Polmans (+310) for this match.
Marc Polmans vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Marc Polmans vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Marc Polmans
|Cameron Norrie
|+310
|Odds to Win Match
|-450
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+400
|24.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|81.8%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|20.0%
|40.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.9
Marc Polmans vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Polmans took down No. 247-ranked Dane Sweeny, 6-3, 6-1.
- In the US Open (his previous tournament), Norrie was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 61-ranked Matteo Arnaldi, 3-6, 4-6, 3-6.
- Polmans has played 25.4 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 11 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- On hard courts, Polmans has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.4% of games.
- In the past year, Norrie has played 54 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.2% of the games. He averages 25.9 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.
- Norrie has played 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 26.2 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 52.9% of games.
- This is the first time that Polmans and Norrie have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
