In the Round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships on Friday, Cameron Norrie (ranked No. 17) meets Marc Polmans (No. 152).

With -450 odds, Norrie is the favorite against Polmans (+310) for this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marc Polmans vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marc Polmans vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has an 81.8% chance to win.

Marc Polmans Cameron Norrie +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +400 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 40.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Marc Polmans vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Thursday, Polmans took down No. 247-ranked Dane Sweeny, 6-3, 6-1.

In the US Open (his previous tournament), Norrie was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 61-ranked Matteo Arnaldi, 3-6, 4-6, 3-6.

Polmans has played 25.4 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 11 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Polmans has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.4% of games.

In the past year, Norrie has played 54 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.2% of the games. He averages 25.9 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Norrie has played 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 26.2 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 52.9% of games.

This is the first time that Polmans and Norrie have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.