In the Chengdu Open Round of 16 on Friday, No. 64-ranked Marcos Giron meets No. 67 Arthur Rinderknech.

Giron is the favorite (-140) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Rinderknech, who is +110.

Marcos Giron vs. Arthur Rinderknech Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Marcos Giron vs. Arthur Rinderknech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marcos Giron has a 58.3% chance to win.

Marcos Giron Arthur Rinderknech -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

Marcos Giron vs. Arthur Rinderknech Trends and Insights

Giron is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 29-ranked Alexander Bublik in Thursday's Round of 32.

Rinderknech will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 7-6 win over No. 203-ranked Li Tu in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

Giron has played 55 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.7 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

Giron has played 24.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past year, Rinderknech has played 51 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.5% of the games. He averages 25.0 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

On hard courts, Rinderknech has played 26 matches and averaged 23.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

Giron holds a 2-0 record versus Rinderknech. Their last matchup was a 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory for Giron in the Moselle Open Round of 32 on September 21, 2021.

Giron and Rinderknech have played five total sets, with Giron clinching four of them and Rinderknech one.

Giron has beaten Rinderknech in 30 of 57 total games between them, good for a 52.6% win rate.

In two head-to-head matches, Giron and Rinderknech are averaging 28.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

