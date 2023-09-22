Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Friday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Braves' Charlie Morton squaring off against the Nationals' Patrick Corbin.

Keep reading to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the docket for September 22.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rockies at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Noah Davis (0-2) to the bump as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Jameson Taillon (7-10) when the clubs play on Friday.

COL: Davis CHC: Taillon 6 (20.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (138.1 IP) 9.58 ERA 5.47 7.8 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -225

-225 COL Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9 runs

Pirates at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (4-5) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott (8-5) when the clubs face off on Friday.

PIT: Ortiz CIN: Abbott 16 (78 IP) Games/IP 19 (102.2 IP) 4.85 ERA 3.68 5.8 K/9 9.8

Blue Jays at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (14-8) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will counter with Tyler Glasnow (9-6) when the clubs play Friday.

TOR: Bassitt TB: Glasnow 31 (185.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (109.2 IP) 3.78 ERA 3.61 8.0 K/9 12.0

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -155

-155 TOR Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7.5 runs

Brewers at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-8) to the bump as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Johnny Cueto (1-4) when the clubs play Friday.

MIL: Burnes MIA: Cueto 30 (184.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (47 IP) 3.56 ERA 6.32 9.3 K/9 6.7

Braves at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Morton (14-12) to the bump as they take on the Nationals, who will counter with Corbin (10-13) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

ATL: Morton WSH: Corbin 29 (162.1 IP) Games/IP 30 (171 IP) 3.66 ERA 5.05 10.1 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Braves at Nationals

ATL Odds to Win: -250

-250 WSH Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9 runs

Mets at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (8-8) to the hill as they take on the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker (15-5) when the clubs face off Friday.

NYM: Megill PHI: Walker 23 (113 IP) Games/IP 29 (159.2 IP) 4.94 ERA 4.45 7.3 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Mets at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -160

-160 NYM Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

Diamondbacks at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (2-8) to the mound as they face the Yankees, who will counter with Luke Weaver (2-5) when the teams play Friday.

ARI: Pfaadt NYY: Weaver 17 (86 IP) Games/IP 27 (114.1 IP) 5.86 ERA 6.77 8.2 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -125

-125 ARI Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Orioles at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (12-5) to the mound as they face the Guardians, who will give the start to Shane Bieber (5-6) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

BAL: Kremer CLE: Bieber 30 (164 IP) Games/IP 19 (117 IP) 4.17 ERA 3.77 8.0 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Guardians

BAL Odds to Win: -115

-115 CLE Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

White Sox at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (4-7) to the hill as they play the Red Sox, who will give the start to Chris Sale (6-4) when the teams meet Friday.

CHW: Toussaint BOS: Sale 18 (76.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (92.2 IP) 5.40 ERA 4.66 9.3 K/9 11.3

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -225

-225 CHW Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9 runs

Mariners at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (8-5) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will look to Dane Dunning (10-6) when the teams meet Friday.

SEA: Miller TEX: Dunning 23 (123 IP) Games/IP 32 (157 IP) 3.88 ERA 3.84 8.3 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -120

-120 SEA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Angels at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Davis Daniel (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Twins, who will counter with Pablo Lopez (10-8) when the teams play Friday.

LAA: Daniel MIN: Lopez 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 30 (183.2 IP) - ERA 3.63 - K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Angels at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -275

-275 LAA Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8 runs

Royals at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Cole Ragans (6-4) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will counter with Framber Valdez (12-10) when the teams face off on Friday.

KC: Ragans HOU: Valdez 27 (83.2 IP) Games/IP 29 (188.2 IP) 3.44 ERA 3.20 10.8 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Royals at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -225

-225 KC Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 8 runs

Tigers at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) to the hill as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to Ken Waldichuk (3-8) for the game between the teams Friday.

DET: Gipson-Long OAK: Waldichuk 2 (10 IP) Games/IP 33 (130 IP) 2.70 ERA 5.61 14.4 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Athletics

DET Odds to Win: -140

-140 OAK Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

Cardinals at Padres Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (6-2) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Matt Waldron (1-3) when the clubs face off Friday.

STL: Hudson SD: Waldron 16 (70.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (29.2 IP) 5.12 ERA 5.16 5.1 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -155

-155 STL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Giants at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Sean Manaea (6-6) to the bump as they face the Dodgers, who will look to Clayton Kershaw (12-4) when the clubs meet Friday.

SF: Manaea LAD: Kershaw 35 (104.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (121.1 IP) 4.73 ERA 2.52 10.1 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Giants at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -165

-165 SF Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9.5 runs

